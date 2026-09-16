Escalating Crackdown: Turkish Authorities Target LGBTQ+ Groups

Turkish authorities have intensified actions against LGBTQ+ groups, arresting at least 31 individuals and conducting raids across provinces. Protests erupted in Ankara and Istanbul, but police intervened. The government's operation is criticized internationally for infringing on civil rights under the guise of protecting family values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:13 IST
Escalating Crackdown: Turkish Authorities Target LGBTQ+ Groups

Turkish authorities have arrested at least 31 individuals as part of an ongoing campaign targeting LGBTQ+ groups. This development follows increased governmental actions, including raiding offices and blocking websites, that have drawn protests in Ankara and Istanbul.

The crackdown, which lawyers say includes detention of transgender women and individuals in multiple provinces, has sparked accusations of a deliberate campaign against the LGBTQ+ community. Police intervened to disperse protesters who sought to make a public statement in Istanbul.

International bodies, including the Council of Europe, have expressed concern over these measures. The government claims the operations, such as 'My Family is Safe,' aim to protect family values; however, critics argue these actions unjustly restrict human rights and freedoms.

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