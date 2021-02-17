Left Menu

'Birdman' VFX producer Ivy Agregan turning director with 'Tuesday Falling'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

Ivy Agregan, who worked as a visual effects producer on the Oscar-winning movie ''Birdman'', will make her directorial debut with ''Tuesday Falling''.

Described as a ''female revenge thriller'', the movie is based on author S. Williams's 2015 novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Savvy Media Holdings had recently acquired the rights for the book.

The movie is about Tuesday, a woman who lives beneath the streets of London in a hidden network of underground tunnels. After suffering extreme cruelty at the hands of men, she takes it upon herself to seek vengeance.

Agregan will direct the movie from a screenplay by David Hoffman, who reunites with Savvy after developing a JFK miniseries with George and Rob Reiner for Warner Brothers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

