Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

The manga lovers are severely waiting for Attack on Titan Chapter 138's release but they are disappointed due to its excessive delay. Read further to know what fans can see in the upcoming chapter.

Several spoilers on Attack on Titan Chapter 138 are circulating on the web world. However, nothing is confirmed yet as we are far away from its release. Thus, fans should take the spoilers with a grain of salt.

Levi, Anne, Mikasa and Pieck are likely to die in Attack on Titan Chapter 138. The official manga leaks generally drop 4-5 days before the official date arrives. The manga lovers can even see the demise of Yelena as she may not be able to take the pain of Zeke's death.

The names of Falco, Connie, Gabi and Pieck are on the death list but fans are wondering that they can survive the war in the upcoming Chapter 138 of Attack on Titan. There are also questions if Eren will die. Though it is not far to happen, it may occur in the final chapter instead, Micky noted.

If sources are to be believed, Attack on Titan Chapter 138 is expected to show Eren eating parts of Zeke to gain his powers and the Rumbling resumes. The Rumbling has now stopped. The spoilers suggest that Eren will commit genocide by wiping out many lives. Only a few characters will be left behind.

According to BlockToro, Zeke agreed to sacrifice himself to stop the rumbling so he emerged from the Founding titan and waved to Levi, commenting on what a beautiful day it is to die before got decapitated by his arch nemesis. Jean rushed to the head of the Founding Titan and pushed the detonator, blowing off the titan's head from its spine.

Attack on Titan Chapter 138 is expected to be out on Tuesday, March 9. The spoilers for the upcoming chapter are likely to out around March 4.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 138. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

