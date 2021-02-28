Left Menu

Rachel Brosnahan to produce 'Am I There Yet?' comedy at Amazon

Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is backing the series adaptation of Am I There Yet based on Mari Andrews bestselling semi-autobiographical book. According to Deadline, the series is set up at Amazon Studios, where The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star has first-look deal for her banner Scrap Paper Pictures. Camilla Blackett, known for her work on Newsroom and Fresh Off The Boat, will adapt the novel.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:53 IST
Rachel Brosnahan to produce 'Am I There Yet?' comedy at Amazon
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is backing the series adaptation of ''Am I There Yet?'' based on Mari Andrew's bestselling semi-autobiographical book.

According to Deadline, the series is set up at Amazon Studios, where ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'' star has a first-look deal for her banner Scrap Paper Pictures.

Camilla Blackett, known for her work on ''Newsroom'' and ''Fresh Off The Boat, will adapt the novel. The book is described as a soulful, honest and optimistic guide to growing up, capturing all the feelings and comical complexities of budding adulthood in your 20s.

Blackett will also serve as executive producer along with Alexandra Zimbler Smith and Brosnahan and Paige Simpson for Scrap Paper Pictures. Author Andrew will co-executive produce. Under her pact with Amazon, Brosnahan has previously backed the all-female comedy special ''Yearly Departed'' and the feature film, ''I'm Your Woman'', in which she also starred. She is next set to executive produce and star in ''The Switch'', based on the novel of the same name, with Amblin Partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...

Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited RSBVL announced that it has acquired an additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran for a consideration of USD 26.76 million increasing its shareholding to 54.46 per cent on a fully d...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021