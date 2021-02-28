Rachel Brosnahan to produce 'Am I There Yet?' comedy at Amazon

Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is backing the series adaptation of ''Am I There Yet?'' based on Mari Andrew's bestselling semi-autobiographical book.

According to Deadline, the series is set up at Amazon Studios, where ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'' star has a first-look deal for her banner Scrap Paper Pictures.

Camilla Blackett, known for her work on ''Newsroom'' and ''Fresh Off The Boat, will adapt the novel. The book is described as a soulful, honest and optimistic guide to growing up, capturing all the feelings and comical complexities of budding adulthood in your 20s.

Blackett will also serve as executive producer along with Alexandra Zimbler Smith and Brosnahan and Paige Simpson for Scrap Paper Pictures. Author Andrew will co-executive produce. Under her pact with Amazon, Brosnahan has previously backed the all-female comedy special ''Yearly Departed'' and the feature film, ''I'm Your Woman'', in which she also starred. She is next set to executive produce and star in ''The Switch'', based on the novel of the same name, with Amblin Partners.

