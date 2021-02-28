Rachel Brosnahan to produce 'Am I There Yet?' comedy at Amazon
Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is backing the series adaptation of Am I There Yet based on Mari Andrews bestselling semi-autobiographical book. According to Deadline, the series is set up at Amazon Studios, where The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star has first-look deal for her banner Scrap Paper Pictures. Camilla Blackett, known for her work on Newsroom and Fresh Off The Boat, will adapt the novel.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:53 IST
Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is backing the series adaptation of ''Am I There Yet?'' based on Mari Andrew's bestselling semi-autobiographical book.
According to Deadline, the series is set up at Amazon Studios, where ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'' star has a first-look deal for her banner Scrap Paper Pictures.
Camilla Blackett, known for her work on ''Newsroom'' and ''Fresh Off The Boat, will adapt the novel. The book is described as a soulful, honest and optimistic guide to growing up, capturing all the feelings and comical complexities of budding adulthood in your 20s.
Blackett will also serve as executive producer along with Alexandra Zimbler Smith and Brosnahan and Paige Simpson for Scrap Paper Pictures. Author Andrew will co-executive produce. Under her pact with Amazon, Brosnahan has previously backed the all-female comedy special ''Yearly Departed'' and the feature film, ''I'm Your Woman'', in which she also starred. She is next set to executive produce and star in ''The Switch'', based on the novel of the same name, with Amblin Partners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's 'Mr and Mrs Smith' series
Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi
Amazon cancels Nick Frost, Simon Pegg comedy 'Truth Seekers' after season 1
France's BNP to stop financing customers using converted Amazon forest land
France's BNP Paribas to limit finance to customers using converted Amazon forest land