Cobra Kai Season 4 gets newcomers, filming already started, know more in details!

The martial art enthusiasts are quite excited as their favorite Netflix series Cobra Kai was already renewed for Season 4. Netflix already confirmed earlier that Cobra Kai Season 4 was in the works at the same time it released the first trailer for Season 3. Read further to know more in details.

Cobra Kai Season 4 is currently filming in Atlanta. The producers have not wasted any time to get back to work for the next season. The first snap from set discloses the title of the season premiere. The newcomers Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien are going straight into series regular roles.

Cobra Kai Season 4 will see Shameless actor Dallas Dupree Young playing Kenny, a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself. School of Rock's Oona O'Brien has landed the role of Devon, a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive.

The previous season of Cobra Kai completed with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences to team up against the vicious John Kreese, with the upcoming All Valley Championship deciding who has to pack up and leave the valley for good, Digital Spy noted.

"(Johnny and Daniel are) both very strong minded in their own philosophies, ideals and pasts," the producer Josh Heald said.

"There does appear to be a very distinct battle ahead, a very clear boundary and set of circumstances that have brought them to this moment, but time will tell if history repeats itself and they fall back into old habits again," Josh Heald added.

On the other hand, Cobra Kai Season 4 is reportedly making some alterations among the cast. The recurring cast members Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have been upgraded to series regulars, Variety noted.

Cobra Kai Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on other Netflix series.

