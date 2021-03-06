Left Menu

Hema Malini takes COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:15 IST
Hema Malini takes COVID-19 vaccine
RK Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Saturday said she has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital here.

''I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital,'' she wrote alongside three photographs from the vaccine center.

On Thursday, the 72-year-old actor had revealed on social media that she had registered to get inoculated and urged others to do it as well. The government announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress says Sushmita Dev with party amid differences over seat-sharing

The Congress on Saturday said that its womens wing chief Sushmita Dev was with the party, dismissing reports in a section of the press that she has resigned amid differences over seat-sharing.The reports of Devs resignation came amid differ...

He is ungrateful, says TMC on Dinesh Trivedi joining BJP

Slamming its former Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi for switching over to the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said he is ungrateful and has backstabbed the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.Trivedi quit from the ...

Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbours push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia. Sis...

Rape survivor set ablaze, succumbs to burn injuries in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A rape survivor who was burnt in Goluwala village of Hanumangarh district succumbed to injuries on Friday in Jaipur during treatment. The accused was undergoing trial after the woman had filed a complaint. Family members expressed their dou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021