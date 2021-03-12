Lizee Broadway, Jaz Sinclair roped in as first superheroes of 'The Boys' spinoff series

Left Menu

The spin-off series of the popular Amazon Original series 'The Boys' has announced Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair as their first heroes of the flick.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:39 IST
Lizee Broadway, Jaz Sinclair (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The spin-off series of the popular Amazon Original series 'The Boys' has announced Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair as their first heroes of the flick. The series was first announced being in development back in September 2020 and is now nearing the formal greenlight at Amazon Prime Video. Joining the diabolical universe of the superhero flick, Lizze and Jaz are the first lead actors from the ensemble cast.

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled 'Boys' spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Lizze will play the role of Emma, a young superhero. On the other hand, Jaz will play Marie, another of the young superheroes.

'The Boys' is a 2019 action fiction drama series based on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods misuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Like 'The Boys', the upcoming spinoff is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film.

Craig Rosenberg will serve as the executive producer and showrunner. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson will serve as executive producers. Serving as co-executive producers for the series are Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

