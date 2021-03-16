Left Menu

Orlando Bloom’s 'Retaliation' to release on March 26

I was blown away by Orlando Blooms performance, and were proud to be able to bring it to peoples homes and also in cinemas, Chopra said in a statement.The film also stars actors Janet Montgomery and Anne Reid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:48 IST
Orlando Bloom’s 'Retaliation' to release on March 26
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Orlando Bloom-starrer "Retaliation" will release in India on March 26, the producers announced on Tuesday.

The movie, directed by Ludwig Shammasian and Paul Shammasian, will debut on pay-per-view platform ZeePlex.

Zee Studios International and Vistaar Entertainment said the film will also release in the UK, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Caribbean on March 26 on ZeePlex.

The revenge drama will have a theatrical release in the Middle East on March 25.

Written by Geoff Thompson, the film features Bloom as Malky, a demolition worker. Fuelled by anger, a demolition worker seeks revenge against the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident, the official synopsis read.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said they are excited to bring ''Retaliation'' to a wide audience in India, UK, Middle East, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Caribbean.

'''Retaliation' offers to be a critically acclaimed thriller and an important movie for film lovers. I was blown away by Orlando Bloom's performance, and we're proud to be able to bring it to people's homes and also in cinemas,'' Chopra said in a statement.

The film also stars actors Janet Montgomery and Anne Reid. It was released in North America on July 24 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Centre for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit v...

Soccer-Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Real Madrid said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident which led to their official Twitter account sending out a false medical report declaring Brazilian forward Rodrygo had been injured. The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury...

Wrestling: Sandeep books 74kg slot for next month's Olympic Qualifiers in Kazakhstan

National champion Sandeep Singh Mann booked the 74kg slot in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers, edging out comeback-man Narsingh Pancham Yadav and seasoned Amit Dhankar in the trials, held here on Tuesday.T...

Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar among nine wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers

Gurpreet Singh 77 kg and Sunil Kumar 87 kg are among the nine wrestlers selected in the trials conducted at IG Stadium here in Delhi for the Asian Olympic qualifiers event and the 2021 senior Asian Championship. The national selection trial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021