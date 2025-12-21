Diaspora Players Shine at Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is witnessing a significant involvement of players born outside the continent, with approximately 30% hailed from Europe. This trend highlights the growing dependency of African football teams on the diaspora to enhance their squads.

The Comoros team, for instance, is composed predominantly of players born in Europe, with only one home-born player in their 26-man roster. Nations like Morocco, Algeria, and Equatorial Guinea also lean heavily on foreign-born talent, driven by strong scouting systems in Europe.

Recent changes in FIFA's eligibility rules have further empowered countries to field players from the diaspora, dramatically altering team compositions and strategies, and underscoring the evolving landscape of international football.