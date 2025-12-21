Left Menu

Diaspora Players Shine at Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco sees nearly 30% of players born outside Africa. Comoros' squad is almost entirely European-born, while Morocco and Algeria heavily draw from their diaspora. A change in FIFA's eligibility rules has allowed many with African heritage to represent these nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:54 IST
The Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is witnessing a significant involvement of players born outside the continent, with approximately 30% hailed from Europe. This trend highlights the growing dependency of African football teams on the diaspora to enhance their squads.

The Comoros team, for instance, is composed predominantly of players born in Europe, with only one home-born player in their 26-man roster. Nations like Morocco, Algeria, and Equatorial Guinea also lean heavily on foreign-born talent, driven by strong scouting systems in Europe.

Recent changes in FIFA's eligibility rules have further empowered countries to field players from the diaspora, dramatically altering team compositions and strategies, and underscoring the evolving landscape of international football.

