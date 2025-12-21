Revolutionizing Government Asset Disposal: GeM’s Digital Approach

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has dramatically transformed the landscape of government asset disposal, having raised Rs 2,200 crore over the past four years, as per an official statement.

GeM, a digital platform for procuring goods and services, now features a 'Forward Auction' module that facilitates the online disposal of government assets such as scrap and e-waste, replacing traditional, inefficient methods with a transparent, competitive bidding process.

Through 13,000 auctions and partnerships with over 23,000 registered bidders, GeM has proven its effectiveness in real-time asset distribution, reachable nationwide. Record-breaking sales, like the Rs 34.53 crore auction of Economic Weaker Sections flats by State Bank of India, demonstrate the system's success.

