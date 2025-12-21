Alleged Assaults Spotlight Bhubaneswar's Safety Concerns

A 17-year-old girl was reportedly raped at a rented house in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, police confirmed on Sunday. The assault occurred around 2 p.m. on December 18, resulting in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

Authorities stated that the girl was lured under the pretense of a job offer as a data entry operator. The police have registered a case at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, leading to the suspects being presented in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

This incident marks the second in a 10-day period in Bhubaneswar, intensifying fears about women's safety. Naveen Patnaik, BJD president, criticized the BJP government for failing to maintain law and order, highlighting the precarious situation for women in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)