Alleged Assaults Spotlight Bhubaneswar's Safety Concerns

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Bhubaneswar. Two suspects have been arrested, accused of luring her with a fake job offer. This marks the second such incident in ten days, raising serious safety concerns among locals and prompting criticism of the state's BJP government by BJD leader Naveen Patnaik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:55 IST
Alleged Assaults Spotlight Bhubaneswar's Safety Concerns
A 17-year-old girl was reportedly raped at a rented house in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, police confirmed on Sunday. The assault occurred around 2 p.m. on December 18, resulting in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

Authorities stated that the girl was lured under the pretense of a job offer as a data entry operator. The police have registered a case at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, leading to the suspects being presented in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

This incident marks the second in a 10-day period in Bhubaneswar, intensifying fears about women's safety. Naveen Patnaik, BJD president, criticized the BJP government for failing to maintain law and order, highlighting the precarious situation for women in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

