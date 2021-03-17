Black Clover Episode 169 title revealed, Will Asta accept challenge to defeat Dark Triad?

The upcoming Black Clover Episode 169 will be more interesting than before. The upcoming Episode 169 is the second last episode of the Japanese anime or manga series.

Black Clover Episode 168 was titled "Stirrings of the Strongest," which introduced us to the character Nacht Faust. Nacht Faust arrives and offers training to Asta. Nacht also asked to call an emergency meeting of all the Vice-Captains, including Yuno. In the meeting, they decided to save Yami from Dark Triad. The Black Bulls will join hands with Nacht Faust and make a plan to attack the Spade Kingdom.

Advertisement

Black Clover Episode 169 is titled "The Devil Binding Ritual." It will highlight Nacht Faust and we will also see Liebe very soon in the anime.

Black Clover Episode 169 will show Noelle Silva and the others in trouble in the Heart Kingdom following an explosion due to Vanica Zogratis' magic. When Noelle and the rest of the members wake up, they find themselves in a new place and meet unexpected people.

Black Clover spoilers shared some images of Noelle and others wakes up at an unknown location.

Black Clover Episode 169 Preview pic.twitter.com/1RbEAum7yU — BCinfo 🍀 (@BCspoiler) March 16, 2021

Besides, Asta agreed to learn the process of using devil magic from Nacht Faust, but the method is quite dangerous as it requires the use of prohibited magic. However, Asta is excited to take training from Nacht. He wants to take the challenge to defeat the Dark Triad and to save Yami and William.

The synopsis for Black Clover Episode 169 reads – "At the battle in the Heart Kingdom, Noelle Silva and her teammates are caught in an explosion caused by Vanica's magic. Noelle and the rest wake up at the place where the elf tribe was struck by the Heart Kingdom. They meet unexpected people there. On the other side, Asta decides to learn how to use devil magic from Nacht, but the method is dangerous and involves the usage of forbidden magic. In order to master the power of the devil and defeat the Dark Triad, he must overcome the challenge at all costs."

Black Clover Episode 169 will release on Tuesday, March 24, 2021. Black Clover Episode 169 will air at 6:25 pm EST and the audiences from different countries can adjust the time based on their locations. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know