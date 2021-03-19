Left Menu

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Updated: 19-03-2021 22:04 IST
Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!
Sex education started with a funny premise- Otis Milburn the son of the sex therapist, Dr. Jean Milburn starts a sex therapy clinic in school that gives humorous results throughout the drama. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

One of the anticipated comedy-dramas series, Sex Education has already been renewed by Netflix for Season 3. The filming for third season is underway in Herefordshire in the village Symonds Yat. The character of Dr. Jean Milburn (played by Gillian Anderson) and her son Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) lived in Symonds Yat. A Twitter user posted a picture of the house.

The filming is also under production in Llandogo, further south in the Wye Valley in Monmouthshire. However, the filming for Sex Education Season 3 has begun few days before and it was delayed for the ongoing pandemic. It was originally set to begin in April and May 2020. We can expect Season 3 in 2022.

Ends of Sex Education Season 2 revealed an unexpected pregnancy of Jean Milburn. Jean was shocked by the news. Sex Education Season 3 may solve this cliffhanger, whether at this age Jean Milburn will terminate her pregnancy or not. Other loose ends are yet to be fixed in the upcoming season.

Fans would be surprised to hear that Sex Education Season 3 would have a time jump. Asa Butterfield said his character Otis 'has grown a bit.'

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," Asa Butterfield cited.

The cast members from the previous seasons are returning to play their respective roles including Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Chris Jenks, Connor Swindells, Jojo Macari, Chinenye Ezeudu, Tanya Reynolds, and Chaneil Kular, safely headed back to set in proper PPE. You can check the tweet below:

Netflix took to Twitter to introduce the viewers to the new cast members in Sex Education Season 3. Girl's actress Jemima Kirke is joining as Headmistress Hope. Dua Saleh will play the role of Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale. Also, the 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' actor Jason Isaacs will perform as Peter Groff.

Netflix's Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

