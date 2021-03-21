Priyanka Chopra shares 2019 picture from Bahamas getaway, dreams of vacation with Nick Jonas

Dreaming about a vacation with husband Nick Jonas, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared a 2019 throwback picture from her Bahamas getaway as she chilled on the beach. The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a snap from her dreamy vacation in The Bahamas.

The photo sees Priyanka as she relaxes on a bean bag looking gorgeous in a thigh slit loosely fitted off white dress with black vertical stripes. She topped the look with red lipstick and a pair of chunky sunglasses. Priyanka wrote alongside the throwback pic, "dreaming of a boat on an island...with my guy.. @nickjonas (two red heart emoticons)#throwback2019 (anchor and a beach emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and more than 7 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Meanwhile, scores of fans flooded the post with heart eyes and fire emoticons as the adored the picture.

Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame. The actor has finished shooting for 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

