My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 307 will be out next week. Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see what the future has in store for Deku, who has already left the Hero Academia. So far the writer of the series Kohei Horikoshi has painted a gloomy picture of the story, penning a series of dark chapters week after week. The storyline as it stands at present shows the entire country in a state of complete disorder and confusion.

My Hero Academia Chapter 307 will show the emotional side of Deku as he has given up all his dreams of completing graduations from the UA High School.

My Hero Academia Chapter 307 will continue the plot after a time gap and depict what changes have happened to Endeavor, Hawks and Best Jeanist and others. The three Top Heroes for Pro: Endeavor, Hawks and Best Jeanist have taken every kind of responsibilities but people are still not happy with them.

Deku does not live with his family and friends in order to save them from danger. After acquiring OFA power, Deku always stays in danger. Shigaraki and All For One will never leave Deku alone, so Izuku Midoriya has decided to live a lonely life.

In the last Chapter, we read Deku has proved his worth to most of the AFO users; and even All Might is proud of his successor. Izuku Midoriya is not a bad person; he wants to use his powers to save everyone without killing the villains.

My Hero Academia Chapter 306 also expands upon the fact that Deku tried to save Shigaraki by giving him a chance to voice his opinion.

My Hero Academia chapter 307 raw scan and leaks are expected to be out on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Japanese manga chapter is scheduled for release next Sunday, March 28, 2021 and will be available to the readers after 11 am EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 307 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official website and platforms.

