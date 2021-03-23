Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:43 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power
Deku does not live with his family and friends in order to save them from danger. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 307 will be out next week. Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see what the future has in store for Deku, who has already left the Hero Academia. So far the writer of the series Kohei Horikoshi has painted a gloomy picture of the story, penning a series of dark chapters week after week. The storyline as it stands at present shows the entire country in a state of complete disorder and confusion.

My Hero Academia Chapter 307 will show the emotional side of Deku as he has given up all his dreams of completing graduations from the UA High School.

My Hero Academia Chapter 307 will continue the plot after a time gap and depict what changes have happened to Endeavor, Hawks and Best Jeanist and others. The three Top Heroes for Pro: Endeavor, Hawks and Best Jeanist have taken every kind of responsibilities but people are still not happy with them.

Deku does not live with his family and friends in order to save them from danger. After acquiring OFA power, Deku always stays in danger. Shigaraki and All For One will never leave Deku alone, so Izuku Midoriya has decided to live a lonely life.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

In the last Chapter, we read Deku has proved his worth to most of the AFO users; and even All Might is proud of his successor. Izuku Midoriya is not a bad person; he wants to use his powers to save everyone without killing the villains.

My Hero Academia Chapter 306 also expands upon the fact that Deku tried to save Shigaraki by giving him a chance to voice his opinion.

My Hero Academia chapter 307 raw scan and leaks are expected to be out on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Japanese manga chapter is scheduled for release next Sunday, March 28, 2021 and will be available to the readers after 11 am EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 307 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official website and platforms.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurgaon lab technician recalls 'uncertain' days and frantic pace of work during COVID lockdown

Lab technician Ananta Kumar Saha still vividly remembers the days of COVID-19-induced lockdown in the country, and recalls the initials months when he frantically moved around Gurgaon for long hours to collect and ferry swab samples to labs...

Mumbai: 7 hawkers found COVID-19 positive during random testing

At least seven hawkers from a vegetable market in Dadar area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus during random testing carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, an official said on Tuesday.A total of 67 hawkers f...

Australian orchard owner fears for family farm as flood waters rise

At Ken Andersons orchard near the banks of the Hawkesbury River in the outer Sydney suburb of Sackville, another few inches of flood water could spell the end for much of this seasons orange and mandarin harvest - and possibly the trees as ...

Families of healthcare workers who died of COVID-19 still uncompensated in Northwest Pakistan: report

The families of healthcare workers, who lost their lives from COVID-19 in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have not received the compensation promised by the provincial government, as per a report. The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021