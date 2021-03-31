Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Will Disney decide on Johnny Depp’s come-back?

Pirates of the Caribbean fans cannot think of the sixth movie without Johnny Depp. The franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney over the past 20 years. Last year we all heard that Disney has blocked all the possibilities for Johnny Depp to return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Johnny Depp is having a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard and against a UK tabloid The Sun Publisher News last year. The tabloid called him a "wife beater" alleging that the actor performed domestic violence against his wife.

On March 25, The Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has lost his appeal to overturn a damning high court ruling that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in fear for her life. After three weeks of trial, Justice Andrew Niccol has dismissed his appeal against the UK tabloid.

Deadline wrote, "Depp was looking to overturn a decision in which Judge Andrew Niccol ruled that the tabloid was fair in calling him a "wife-beater", with the verdict asserting that the accusation was "substantially true" in regard to his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. That ruling has now been upheld by the UK Court of Appeal.

This is a significant blow for Depp. After the initial trial, he was dropped from Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts franchise and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, and he is now tarred with the 'wife beater' brush ahead of his blockbuster defamation trial against Heard in the U.S. next year."

Earlier, Johnny Depp stepped down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3. According to a recent report, the Marvel and Star Wars actor would replace Johnny Depp to play Gellert Grindelwald, after the actor lost his libel case against The Sun.

Now there is no news of Johnny Depp's joining in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. No one knows what the current situation of the movie is. Last year, a petition was launched urging Disney to reconsider Johnny Depp's return. The petition is still active on Change.org. Fans are free to sign and post their comments if they want to see Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The petition to date has accumulated over 600,000 signatures.

However, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is under production. We earlier discussed, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, and Kevin McNally are returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

