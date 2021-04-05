Left Menu

PM Modi reacts to R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', says 'scientists made great sacrifices for country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday shared his reviews about the R Madhavan's upcoming sci-fi biographical film 'Rocketry

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:23 IST
Image courtesy: R Madhavan Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday shared his reviews about the R Madhavan's upcoming sci-fi biographical film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. Madhavan who will soon be making his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', revealed that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime back to speak about the forthcoming film.

The '3 Idiots' actor took to his Instagram account and shared pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister, for which he had gone along with Nambi Narayanan, the person on whose life the movie is based on. Divulging details of his meetup, Madhavan wrote in the caption, "A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir."

The pictures shared by the 50-year-old star showed him, Nambi and PM Modi, sitting at a round table inside a conference room while maintaining social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Replying to Madhavan's tweet, PM Modi appreciated the meeting that was held for discussing the upcoming project which is based on highlighting the great sacrifices that scientists have made for the country.

"Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about," PM Modi wrote. "Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry," he added.

Madhavan, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days back, was widely appreciated for his powerful performance in the nail-biting trailer of the film, which was dropped recently. Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film is based on the life of Nambi, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was caught in a spy scandal.

The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be released simultaneously in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film will be presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Tricolour Films has also produced the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

