Hanna Season 3: Erik Heller could return in flashbacks! What we know more

Amazon Prime Video officially renewed the hit thriller series Hanna for a Season 3 in July last year, less than two weeks after Season 2's premiere on July 3. The series was renewed after the huge success of Season 2 which also left many cliffhangers.

The series was created and penned by David Farr. While speaking to Express.UK the creator said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give HANNA a third season."

"When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?" David Farr added.

The creator thanked the streaming giant and the production companies saying, "I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

Viewers are wondering when Hanna Season 3 will be out. For your knowledge, Hanna Season 1 was first premiered in Amazon Prime on March 29, 2019, and the second season was released on July 3, 2020. So, there was a one-year gap between the first two seasons. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could delay the release of Season 3. Even then we can expect the Hanna Season 3 to come out in autumn 2021.

In terms of cast, we may see some new entries in Hanna Season 3. In an interview in 2019, Mireille Enos (played as Marissa Wiegler) said that there could be a flashback sequence of Erik Heller in Hanna Season 3. Viewers could remember Erik Heller (played by Joel Kinnaman), a former CIA operative who worked for UTRAX but rescued Hanna after falling in love with her mother.

It seems Yasmin Monet Prince (played as Clara Mahan, a trainee at the UTRAX facility) could also return in Hanna Season 3 as the last season showed her moving to Egypt to meet her biological mother.

Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos wil reprise their roles as Hanna and Marissa Wiegler in Hanna Season 3. The other cast members to return in the series include Dermot Mulroney (as John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Girl 242/Sandy Phillips), and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller).

We currently do not have any official updates on the release date and trailer for season 3. Devdiscourse will keep updating on Hanna Season 3 as soon as any official information is revealed. Stay tuned for more entertainment news!

Also Read: Is Prison Break Season 6 officially cancelled after Purcell & Miller walking away? Know in detail!