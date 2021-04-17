John Corbett set to reprise his role in 'Sex and the City' reboot

Left Menu

The fans of the much-loved American sitcom 'Sex and The City' now have a reason to rejoice as they will see actor John Corbett reprise his role of Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiance, Aidan Shaw, in the hotly anticipated show reboot.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:14 IST
The fans of the much-loved American sitcom 'Sex and The City' now have a reason to rejoice as they will see actor John Corbett reprise his role of Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiance, Aidan Shaw, in the hotly anticipated show reboot. According to Page Six, the 59-year-old entertainer and artist revealed the same in an interview with the outlet. Corbett said, "I'm going to do the show," adding that the news is "very exciting" for him.

Concerning the number of episodes he will show up in, Corbett said, "I think I might be in quite a few." "I like every one of those individuals, they've been nice to me," he added.

On the long-running HBO show, Corbett, 59, played hapless furniture designer Aidan, whom Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie not only cheated on with Mr. Big (Chris Noth), but subsequently dumped when he wanted to get married. He appeared in the movie sequel, running into his ex-love in Abu Dhabi, where the two shared a romantic meal and even a kiss. As announced by Page Six, the upcoming 10-scene HBO Max revival, named 'And Just Like That... ,' will include three-quarters of the leading ladies - Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). Kim Cattrall has repeatedly refused to join any kind of revival and has famously feuded with Parker in the past.

Corbett disclosed to Page Six that he never saw any pressure on set however he noted, "I just worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with every one of the girls." He went on to say, "They were always cordial. Cordial with me. I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work, you've got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene, but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about it."

Concerning Mr Big, Page Six announced in February that actor Chris Noth would not be part of the reboot, however, he later implied via social media that he could have a role. The limited series doesn't yet have a premiere date.

Corbett can presently be seen in 'Rebel,' a show inspired by Erin Brockovich and starring Katey Sagal. In it, he plays Sagal's third husband. Corbett is undoubtedly contented nowadays. He's been in a relationship with Bo Derek for almost 20 years after meeting her on a not-so-blind date. A common friend arranged for them to be each other's dates at an Oscar viewing party and Corbett concedes that when the '10' star's name was mentioned, he thought it was a joke.

The pair chose to have dinner prior to the party in case they didn't like each other, "and we went out for supper the prior night and it was extraordinary. She was incredible," he said happily. (ANI)

