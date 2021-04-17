FACTBOX-The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

Left Menu

Below are some details about Saturday's funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service: - Once the royal family have been seated in St George's Chapel, the choir will sing the Sentences before the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, gives the Bidding. "We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Below are some details about Saturday's funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service: - Once the royal family have been seated in St George's Chapel, the choir will sing the Sentences before the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, gives the Bidding.

"We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. "We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.

"We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal." - A small choir of four will sing the naval hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save", with the line "For those in peril on the sea" reflecting Philip's ties to the navy.

- The First Lesson, Ecclesiasticus 43. 11-26, will be read by the dean. - Benjamin Britten's "Jubilate in C" will be sung; a piece specially commissioned by Prince Philip for the St George's Chapel Choir.

- The Second Lesson, John 11.21-27, will be read by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. - The choir will sing Psalm 104, the dean and the archbishop will lead the prayers, and the Russian Kontakion of the Departed will be sung.

- The congregation will stand as the coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault. The dean will give the Commendation, beginning: "Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian Soul". - Britain's most senior heraldic officer will proclaim Philip's many titles.

- The "Last Post" by buglers of the Royal Marines and the naval battlecry "Action Stations" will then echo around the chapel. - The archbishop will pronounce the blessing before the National Anthem is played.

