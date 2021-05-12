Gal Gadot expresses concern over ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, prays for 'better days'

Israeli actor-film producer Gal Gadot on Wednesday expressed concern as the hostility between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate causing the loss of lives. The 'Wonder Woman 1984' star took to Instagram and shared that she is heartbroken to know that her country is at war.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," wrote Gadot. "Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," added the Oscar-nominated actor.

Along with the tweet, the 'Criminal' actor added a breaking heart emoticon. The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

The confrontation intensified in recent days as Ramzan brought large crowds to al-Aqsa and clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police. More than 300 Palestinians were injured on Monday. Health authorities in Gaza said at least 36 Palestinians - including 10 children - were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Strip since late on Monday after Hamas launched rockets from the coastal territory towards Israel. At least 250 others were injured.

At least five people in Israel have also been killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)