Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly part ways

South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah and American actor Minka Kelly have reportedly separated, only a short time after he splashed out eight figures on a massive Bel Air mansion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 08:10 IST
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly. Image Credit: ANI

South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah and American actor Minka Kelly have reportedly separated, only a short time after he splashed out eight figures on a massive Bel Air mansion. Page Six cited a source to People magazine who confirmed on Sunday that the 'Daily Show'host Friday Night Lights' actor parted ways after first being linked last August.

While the private couple for the most part avoided the spotlight and never at any point publicly affirmed their relationship - the stars praised his 37th birthday celebration together in February. However, the two praised the commemorated in an extremely low-key way: by grabbing takeout from In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles. Per Page Six, the 40-year-old actor was additionally seen with a smattering of balloons for her beau's big day.

In January, Noah allegedly purchased a six-room home for the couple - regardless of his past statement that he'd never live with a girlfriend (in spite of the fact that he said he wasn't against marriage). A source revealed to People magazine at the hour of the buy, "They're making plans for a future together, and it's an entirely steady relationship. They've been investing energy between coasts throughout the most recent year and had been searching for a spot in LA as a team."

Kelly's previous boyfriends include Jesse Williams, Derek Jeter, Chris Evans and Wilmer Valderrama. Noah was recently connected to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017. (ANI)

