'The Me You Can't See' trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry reveal personal mental health struggles

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey dropped the trailer of their much-anticipated documentary series 'The Me You Can't See' that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. The moving trailer also shows them opening up about their own pain. The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Oprah and the Duke of Sussex chatting about the mental health crisis around the world and how people are suffering from different issues related to mental health as well as the struggles surrounding it.

Both the executive producers are seen getting emotional while talking about their personal mental health battles. Harry can be seen saying in the trailer, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

Meanwhile, Oprah says, "The telling of the story ... being able to say, 'This is what happened to me,' is crucial." Meghan Markle is also seen making a special appearance in the trailer of the Apple TV plus series along with other high-profile celebrities like Lady Gaga, NBA star DeMar DeRozan, Glenn Close, and more.

The trailer also features several flashback images of late American comedian-actor Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014, so it is possible that his battles with depression will also be discussed in the series which will premiere this Friday. On a related note, 'The Me You Can't See' series announcement came after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles within the royal family and relocated to California in 2020. Since then the couple, have pursued many of their ventures jointly, like accepting positions at BetterUp and Aspen Institute.

While promoting his docuseries, Harry had made several shocking revelations about the royal family including criticising his father Prince Charles for his lack of parenting skills; following which the royal aids have been demanding him and Meghan to strip of their titles. 'The Me You Can't See' is a docuseries co-created by Oprah and Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding, and compassion.

Helmed by Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, the series is co-directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter. All the episodes of the series will be available to stream on Apple Plus TV from May 21, 2021. (ANI)

