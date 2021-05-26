Left Menu

Jerrod Carmichael joins cast of Emma Stone-starrer 'Poor Things'

American actor and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael has joined the cast of ace film director-producer Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming adaptation of 'Poor Things', starring Oscar winner Emma Stone in the lead.

American actor and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael has joined the cast of ace film director-producer Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming adaptation of 'Poor Things', starring Oscar winner Emma Stone in the lead. Variety reported that Carmichael who will be soon seen in his feature directorial debut 'On the Count of Three', is the latest addition to the cast of 'Poor Things', which is based on Alasdair Grey's novel.

The film from Searchlight, Element Pictures and Film4 also stars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef. Lanthimos will direct and produce the film from a script by Tony McNamara, after pairing on the 2018 film 'The Favourite', for which McNamara earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay.

'Poor Things' is a Frankenstein-Esque tale set in the Victorian era, described as a story of "love, discovery and scientific daring," focusing on a young woman named Belle Baxter (Stone) brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, which has produced all of Lanthimos' English-language films including 'The Lobster', 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' and 'The Favourite', as well as 'Room' and Hulu's 'Normal People', will produce the upcoming film.

In addition to starring in the film, Stone will produce the project, under her Fruit Tree banner. (ANI)

