Michiel Huisman cast in Apple series 'Echo 3'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:28 IST
Michiel Huisman cast in Apple series 'Echo 3'
Apple TV Plus' action-thriller series ''Echo 3'' has added ''Game of Thrones'' alum Michiel Huisman to the cast.

Huisman joins Luke Evans in the 10-episode series, which hails from writer Mark Boal, reported Variety.

''Echo 3'' is based on the Keshet Broadcasting series “When Heroes Fly” created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Israeli writer Amir Gutfreund.

Set in South America, it follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional centre of a small American family.

''When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband (Huisman) -- two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts --struggle to find her,'' the plotline reads.

Boal will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch.

Huisman is best known for playing Daario Naharis in three seasons of HBO series ''Game of Thrones''. He also starred in the Netflix horror hit ''The Haunting of Hill House''.

His film credits include movies like ''The Age of Adaline'', ''The Young Victoria'', ''World War Z'', ''Wild'' and ''The Invitation''.

The actor most recently featured in HBO Max dramedy ''The Flight Attendant''.

