Inside Edge Season 3 filming wrapped up & plot will be unique

Amazon Prime's Inside Edge, the Indian sports drama web television series, has acquired a huge fan base across the country and other parts of the planet. The series has been renewed for the third season by Amazon Prime Video. The good part is that the filming for Inside Edge Season 3 is complete.

Although the release date for Inside Edge Season 3 is not revealed yet, it seems the series could get a premiere date in mid-2021.

The production for Inside Edge Season 3 has reportedly been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The period between the last two seasons was nearly 2.5 years. Season 1 and Season 2 were streamed in July 2017, and December 2019, respectively.

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tanuj Virwani, who plays the role of a dynamic batsman, Vayu Raghavan, the moody, hothead star player of the cricket league discussed the release date of Inside Edge Season 3.

He comments, "I was terrified before the season two because we were returning after a gap of two and a half years. But this, I am not thinking yet, because we don't have the exact release date. Yes, the shooting is wrapped up, but everything is too slow because of COVID."

While Virwani was asked about the Inside Edge Season 3 plot, he said the story will be completely different from the previous season and beyond the expectations of the audience.

"What I like about Inside Edge is the fact that we don't try to rehash, but instead take the story forward. Season 3 is going to be completely different," said Tanuj Virwani.

The actor added, "I have played Vayu Raghavan in 3 different seasons and every time, I did that series, I was in a different stage in my life. It's interesting, because there's a part of me and a part of the character. The performance is consistent, but there is a gradual evolution of the character."

The drama, Inside Edge, is centered on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket crew, whose owners operate a league-wide match-fixing organization. The seasons end with Mumbai Mavericks being boycotted for twenty years as they were spotted giving payment for match-fixing. Inside Edge 3 would clear the cliffhangers of the last season.

Amazon Prime has not officially announced the cast, but it is likely almost all the main stars would return to their respective roles. This includes Vivek Oberoi (as Vikrant Dhawan), Aamir Bashir (Yashvardhan Patil), Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Prashant Kanaujia), Angad Bedi (Arvind Vashishth), and Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan).

The above-mentioned news, make it clear that Tanuj Virwani is returning in his role. In January, Mirchi Malini's actor Akshay Oberoi joined the cast. Karan Anshuman is the director of Inside Edge 3. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are the executive producers of the series.

Currently, there is no official declaration on the release date for Inside Edge 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

