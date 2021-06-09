Killing Eve Season 4 filming underway while Jodie Comer talks her chemistry with Sandra Oh

BBC America and AMC already announced that Killing Eve season 4 will be the final installment of the series. After Season 3 was dropped on 31 May 2020, BBC America renewed Killing Eve for Season 4, which is scheduled to release in 2022.

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 initially planned in July last year but the production was later delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The good news is that AMC announced Killing Eve Season 4 will finally start its shooting in the early summer of the current year. Additionally, the producers of Killing Eve, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, are working on a spinoff.

As Albeit Eve and Villanelle's journey is coming to an end, it's going to be fantastic and crazy and fans can expect that the final season will be a memorable one.

The show couldn't complete without Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as Villanelle and Eve Polastri respectively. Both the stars' performance in Killing Eve had gripped the audience for the last three seasons.

Villanelle is a psychopathic and skilled murderer, who becomes obsessed with the MI6 officer who is tracking her, whereas Eve is an agent with MI5 who becomes obsessed with a notorious assassin. She is recruited on an off-the-books basis to the foreign intelligence agency MI6.

Jodie Comer shared in a statement, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along."

Recently, while speaking with Digital Spy, Jodie Comer explained her unique relationship with Sandra Oh.

"What's incredible is sometimes you get to set and you can act with people and it can work well and it can be great and then sometimes, a handful of times, you can meet someone and there is so much that goes unsaid," she said.

She also said, "To think of where this show started and I remember her and Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] being like, 'This show could be kind of a big thing. We're just warning you so you can prepare yourself.' So she's always put her arm around me in that way, so yeah, I'm interested to see where series four goes."

In a statement, the president of original programming for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott said, "Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters are given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away."

Laura Neal was announced as the head writer as well as an executive producer of Killing Eve Season 4. Sally Woodward Gentle will also produce Season 4 along with Neal, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Sandra Oh.

Sally Woodward Gentle commented, "We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve"

"From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!" he added.

There is no official release date for Killing Eve Season 4. We will keep updating on the spy thriller series as soon we get any updates. Stay tuned to get more information on the Hollywood series.

