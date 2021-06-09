Stranger Things Season 4: Filming, plot, release & what we know more

Netflix's Stranger Things was renewed for a Season 4 in September 2019. Soon after its launch back in 2016, the science fiction horror series went on to become one of the most popular shows of the streaming giant, thanks to its coming-of-age story, multi-genre storytelling, emotional rollercoaster, and colorful characters. Stranger Things Season 4 is under production and no wonder fans are now eagerly waiting for any updates on Stranger Things Season 4.

Recently, in a video call with a fan, series star Finn Wolfhard said that the filming was delayed and may not premiere until 2022.

Fans are unhappy with the decision and one of them tweeted "It's absolutely ridiculous to make angry fans wait even longer just because you wanna release it in the same season as in the show. They need to read the room and stop with the fluff cause people don't care anymore."

What is the current state of play for Stranger Things Season 4 filming?

The production started back in March 2020 in Lithuania. After a month of filming there, the production shifted to Georgia where the last three seasons were filmed.

As mentioned, the Stranger Things Season 4 shooting was stopped due to the pandemic. The filming begins again back in March this year. Although the cast and crew members are back but the filming is running slower than regular, as everyone has to maintain the COVID-19 guidelines, as said series star Gaten Matarazzo.

"This year, because of COVID, there's no excuse for them not to have the [season] written completely. When we went in for our first table read which was February of 2020 we expected to go right into filming and it was gonna be the same situation."

" They were gonna start with episodes all the way up through 5 and we were probably gonna do the same hiatus, but COVID hit and we only had like six episodes and so they were like, 'we might as well finish,'" said Gaten Matarazzo to Collider. He played the role of Dustin Henderson in the series.

According to Netflix Life, some media outlets circulate, Sherman Augustus who joined in a recurring role to play Lt. Colonel Sullivan replied to a fan in Instagram that they could be filming until August.

The news is also up in the air that Stranger Things Season 4 team will shift to New Mexico to film the rest of the season after they wrap in Georgia. However, as of May 2021, the filming for the series is continuing in Georgia.

What could be the plot for Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins as in the last season we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in the third season. For instance, Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state, will all be explored in Season 4.

The first clip of Stranger Things Season 4 was released on Valentine's Day of 2019. There we saw Jim Hopper alive and imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia.

Another teaser of 2020, confirms that Jim Hopper, chief of Hawkins Police Department is alive. It captioned "From Russia with love."

The show's creators the Duffer Brothers said, "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything...."

Netflix's released recent trailer in May, titled "HNL Control Room," says Stranger Things Season 4 will delve into Eleven's backstory. HNL stands for Hawkins National Laboratory.

The one-minute clip of Stranger Things Season 4 takes us into Hawkins National Laboratory, where many special abilities children are playing with various games and toys. Their heads are shaved, and they wearing hospital gowns.

Then a white hair grey-suited man enters the room shows from behind and greets them. The children call him "Papa." It seems like Papa is Dr. Martin Brenner, the former scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy who raised test subjects at Hawkins Lab, including Eleven. He kidnapped these children to conduct his experiment.

Brenner says, "Today, I have something very special planned for you." At the end of the teaser, the camera takes a close shot of a door marked with 11, while Brenner asks "Are you listening, Eleven?"

Who are in the cast of Stranger Things Season 4?

It is likely, almost all the main cast is returning in Season 4 of the series. The show's main cast will continue to have Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono, with Brett Gelman being promoted to series regular.

Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn were newly added to the main cast for this season. Stranger Things season 4 is expected in 2022.

