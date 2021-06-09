The Circle Season 3 on cards: Find out why casting site’s URL showing circleus4?

The Circle Season 2, which came live on April 14, 2021, has just wrapped up. And the Circle USA Season 3 is definitely returning with the third series. Netflix renewed The Circle for a second and third season on March 24, 2020.

The Circle Season 2 winner is Natalya Platonova, who had played the game catfishing as "Felix", a 29-year-old Paratrooper. Manrika Khaira was the runner-up of the series. Both players finished joint-first in the final ratings, but due to Natalya receiving the top ranks, she was crowned the winner's trophy and received the £100,000 prize money.

Although Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for The Circle Season 3, however considering the first two seasons' arrival in January 2020 and April 2021 respectively, we can expect the third season will arrive in April 2022. In May 2021, Channel 4 announced that it would not be renewing the show and that season 3 would be the final season of the series.

According to Decider, The Circle Season 3 might have been filmed earlier, because Survivor journalist Martin Holmes tweeted in 2020 that the filming for Season 2 had wrapped up. If that's true, then why do the casting sites not mention application for Season 3? Instead the URL for the application specified "circleus4."

Furthermore, The Circle Season 2 was filmed in the same building where Season 1 was filmed. Although there were several shots of different cities, the shooting for the show was held in the U.K. Therefore, there is a possibility of The Circle Season 3 filming happened in the same building.

The Circle casting site is still alive, you can apply to it, but it is not mentioned whether the casting is open for The Circle Season 3 or Season 4.

If you are interested but know nothing about the concept, you go through the brief details below.

The Circle follows a group of participants who move into the same apartment building. However, they will not meet face to face while the game is on, as each of them has to live in the apartment. The contestants can only contact using their fake profile on the specially-designed social media app.

In fact, they can hide their original identity. For instance, "one male player in the first season presented himself as a female identity, while another female contestant used photos of a woman she felt was more attractive."

Throughout the season, the contestants are asked to rank their competitors. In the end, the average rating will be disclosed maintaining ascending order. The first two top-rated participants are called "Influencers," whereas the remaining players will be at risk.

The "Influencers" will decide who will stay in the game or be eliminated. Once they will decide, the eliminated contestant will be blocked and they will leave the apartment. However, before leaving they could meet the other players whom they want to meet.

After blocking the players, their fake or real name will be revealed through a video message to the contestants of the game. During the final, the competitors will rate each of them and the highest-rated player will win the game with US$100,000.

Currently, Netflix has not announced the release date for The Circle Season 3. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming reality shows and Hollywood series. Till then stay tuned!

