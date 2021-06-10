NBC cancels 'Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist' after two seasons

NBC has pulled the plug on popular show ''Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'' after just two seasons.

Created by Austin Winsberg, the show premiered on the network in January 2020. Its second season debuted in January this year.

The series stars actor Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a computer programmer who discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people like songs.

Each episode features multiple song-and-dance numbers that develop the storyline.

According to Variety, NBC's sibling streamer, Peacock, had been in negotiations to pick up the show for an eight-episode final season but the talks broke down over the weekend.

The outlet reported that Lionsgate TV now plans to shop the series.

''In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences are never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following,'' the studio said in a statement.

''Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'' also featured Skylar Austin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, and Lauren Graham.

