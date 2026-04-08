Tejas Networks Wins Golden Peacock Award for Innovative RAN Solutions
Tejas Networks has received the Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award for its WavePlexus™ RAN portfolio. This recognition, awarded by the Institute of Directors, highlights the company's excellence in corporate innovation. The portfolio features energy-efficient 4G and 5G products, designed for scalability and global compliance.
Tejas Networks, listed on BSE and NSE, has been honored with the prestigious Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award for its WavePlexus™ portfolio. The award is a testament to the company's prowess in corporate innovation and governance.
The WavePlexus™ RAN portfolio features advanced technology compliant with 3GPP and O-RAN standards, focusing on energy-efficient design and scalability in 4G and 5G networks. It is recognized for offering world-class performance while minimizing power consumption and total ownership cost.
Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO of Tejas Networks, expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing the company's commitment to high-performance solutions. The award underscores Tejas Networks' dedication to research and development in creating versatile networking products.
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