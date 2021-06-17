Left Menu

Nickelodeon unveils 'The Patrick Star Show' trailer

Nickelodeon on Thursday released the official trailer for its 'SpongeBob Squarepants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show', ahead of its July 9 premiere.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:33 IST
Nickelodeon unveils 'The Patrick Star Show' trailer
Poster of 'The Patrick Star Show' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nickelodeon on Thursday released the official trailer for its 'SpongeBob Squarepants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show', ahead of its July 9 premiere. According to Deadline, the series will be making debut back-to-back on Friday, July 9 at 7 PM ET/PT and 7:30 PM ET/PT. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, each series will roll out new episodes Friday nights on Nickelodeon and debut internationally in the fall.

'The Patrick Star Show' is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke will be lending his voice as the young adult Patrick alongside new cast members Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick's fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad, who always puts his family first. Cree Summer will play Bunny Star, Patrick's loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball.

Others include Jill Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick's 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, Patrick's genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer will also be voicing Grandma Tentacles, Squidward's grandma. As per Deadline, 'The Patrick Star Show' has been developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global
4
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021