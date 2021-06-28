Lil Nas X celebrates Pride Month at BET Awards, ends performance with steamy kiss

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:34 IST
Lil Nas X at BET Awards 2021 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Lil Nas X has once again set social media on fire and this time the reason is not with his performance, but what happened after his performance. The Grammy-winning rapper passionately kissed one of his dancers after performing his hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' at the BET Awards on Sunday, reported Variety.

The 22-year-old hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, wrapped his arm around two male hoofers but only made out with the one on his left side. The immediate reaction on Twitter was largely positive, it didn't hurt that the performance took place at the end of Pride weekend.

"On the last day of #pride 2021 @LilNasX got on the #BETAwards stage and kissed another guy. If you grew up Black and gay, you know how major this is. I live for this kid," wrote one user on Twitter. While another wrote, "@LilNasX really understood the assignment period #HappyPride #betawards2021."

"I don't wanna hear a damn thing about #LilNasX's kiss if you haven't called out the amount of ASS that Keeps bending over on my damn screen tonight #BetAwards," wrote another. For the awards ceremony, Nas X showed off his chiseled six-pack abs in a golden loincloth, matching boots, crown, cuffs, and collar. All 15 of his dancers were men, at one point lifting him in the air for the show-stopping performance.

Nas X has released three singles in the past seven months: 'Holiday', 'Montero' and the latest, 'Sun Goes Down'. (ANI)

