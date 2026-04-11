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Tragic Boat Accident: Punjab CM Mann Condoles Victims, Massive Rescue Ops Underway

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Ludhiana to attend the last rites for victims of the Mathura boat accident, offering condolences and affirming government support. The accident resulted in 10 deaths, with extensive rescue efforts by NDRF, SDRF, and others ongoing. PM Modi announced financial aid for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:18 IST
Tragic Boat Accident: Punjab CM Mann Condoles Victims, Massive Rescue Ops Underway
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann (Photo/X@BhagwantMann). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heartfelt gesture, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Jagraon, Ludhiana on Saturday to pay his respects to the victims of the tragic boat accident in Mathura. Amidst a sea of mourners, Mann extended his condolences to the grieving families, underscoring the government's commitment to providing support in this difficult time.

As details of the accident emerged, it was confirmed that 10 people had lost their lives, while 22 were safely rescued. Suresh Chandra Rawat, SP (Rural), highlighted the extensive scale of rescue operations, revealing the deployment of the National and State Disaster Response Forces, alongside the Provincial Armed Constabulary and a contingent of private divers.

The ongoing rescue effort is relentless, with search teams scouring a 14-kilometer stretch of the Yamuna River near Vrindavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the tragedy by announcing an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, aimed at providing some relief in the wake of this calamity.

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