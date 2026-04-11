Abhishek Sharma's Explosive 74 Revives SRH's IPL Campaign

In a thrilling IPL match, Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a spectacular 74 off just 28 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur, resurrecting his form after a previous duck. His innings featured a stunning display of five fours and eight sixes, emphasizing his robust batting skills.

Statistics from CricViz reveal Abhishek's impressive strike rate of 254, averaging 56 while attacking down the ground in a 'V' from his crease. Since early 2024, no other batsman has been as efficient during powerplays, with 270 runs from 121 balls at a 223 strike rate, underlining his dominance in that phase.

Abhishek joined the ranks of legends like Sanath Jayasuriya and Jos Buttler with seven sixes hit in powerplay, equalling an IPL record. Despite a challenging year marked by poor performances in the T20 World Cup, he has accumulated 452 runs in 17 T20s, signaling a formidable comeback.

In the match against PBKS, SRH's Head and Sharma orchestrated a 120-run partnership that proved decisive. Contributions from Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen pushed SRH to a commanding 219/6. Despite Shashank Singh and Arshdeep Singh's efforts, PBKS struggled to contain the charged SRH batsmen.