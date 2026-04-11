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Stalin Slams Centre's Motive Behind Women's Reservation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the central government's approach to women's reservation as a strategic tool against opposition. He urged immediate implementation of reservations, opposed the population-based delimitation, and accused AIADMK chief of remaining silent on issues affecting Tamil Nadu's representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:14 IST
Stalin Slams Centre's Motive Behind Women's Reservation
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the central government of using women's reservation as a strategy against the opposition, urging immediate action rather than delays tied to population-based delimitation. Stalin argues that genuine concern would have prompted immediate implementation.

The Centre's recent approval of the draft bill, the Women's Reservation Act, proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women, aiming for execution in the 2029 elections. Despite this, the CM highlighted DMK's proactive role in arguing against the proposed delimitation exercise, potentially affecting Tamil Nadu.

Stalin reiterated the need for fair delimitation that considers past population control efforts. He criticized AIADMK's leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for his silence, labeling it a betrayal to Tamil Nadu's people as DMK stands firm with 'Tamil Nadu will struggle, Tamil Nadu will win'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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