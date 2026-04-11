Loan Scam Unveiled: Fake Gold Evaluation Leads to Fraud Arrests

In Prayagraj, sixteen individuals were detained for allegedly securing loans through fraudulent means, using counterfeit gold as collateral. Among those apprehended were two gold appraisers, who played a pivotal role in the scam.

The issue surfaced after Canara Bank lodged a complaint, revealing discrepancies in gold quality evaluations.

An internal audit later confirmed the fraud, uncovering the scale of the deception. Authorities are now delving deeper into the investigation to bring justice to the affected parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)