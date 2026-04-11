Ayush Shetty's Remarkable Triumph at Badminton Asia Championships
Ayush Shetty achieved an impressive victory by defeating top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Badminton Asia Championships semifinals. Displaying maturity and tactical acumen, Shetty became the first Indian men's singles finalist since 1965. He now faces Shi Yu Qi in the final, aiming for a historic win.
- Country:
- China
India's badminton sensation Ayush Shetty stormed into the finals of the Badminton Asia Championships, ousting top seed and defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a gripping three-game match. This victory guarantees him at least a silver medal, marking a significant milestone in his young career.
Shetty, ranked 25th in the world, showcased superior attack and robust defense to make a stunning comeback with scores of 10-21, 21-19, and 21-17 against Thailand's Vitidsarn. The match lasted 75 minutes, with Shetty showing poise and intelligence under pressure, seizing crucial opportunities.
Training under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, Ayush has not dropped a single game leading up to the final. As he prepares to face second seed Shi Yu Qi, the 20-year-old aims to emulate Dinesh Khanna's historic gold medal win from 1965, further cementing India's growing prowess in badminton.
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