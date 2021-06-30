Better Call Saul Season 6: Bob Odenkirk discusses Kim’s fate, get latest updates on shooting

Earlier Devdiscourse notified you that Better Call Saul's cast and crew already started filming for Season 6. The viewers are passionately waiting to see what comes next in Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's television series.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays the role of Jimmy McGill, earlier said in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter that Better Call Saul Season 6 would bring a new perspective to the Breaking Bad story. The viewers are obviously disappointed after learning that sixth season would mark end to the series but Bob Odenkirk clearly cited his belief that the final season would change the way viewers had always perceived Breaking Bad.

Advertisement

Better Call Saul Season 6 is approaching early next year and Bob Odenkirk is dropping hints about Rhea Seehorn's character Kim Wexler's fate. She has been struggling with her partner's latest ventures. Jimmy's nefarious influence seems to have impacted the beloved lawyer.

The viewers had seen Kim joking with Jimmy that she would like to kill Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) for the way he has treated them both over the years. Howard has been Jimmy's nemesis ever since his deceased brother Chuck (Michael McKean) began working for Hamlin & McGill, Express.co.uk reminds.

Bob Odenkirk revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that he believes Kim is surely alive by the time the storyline of Breaking Bad begins. "I don't think she dies. I think she's in Albuquerque, and she's still practicing law. He's still crossing paths with her," he said. "To me, that would fuel his desire to be on billboards everywhere, because he wants her to see him," he added.

Better Call Saul's one of the executive producers, Thomas Schnauz has recently confirmed via a new Twitter post that the team is currently in the process of shooting episode 6, and the preparations are underway for episode 7 (the halfway point of the final season).

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it will be out sometime in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

Also Read: Tribes of Europa Season 2 can show how three siblings find out Atlantian ark