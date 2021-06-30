Left Menu

Maha govt invites EoI for infrastructure development at Mumbai’s Film City

Details will be available at the RFP stage, the sources added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:34 IST
Maha govt invites EoI for infrastructure development at Mumbai’s Film City
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (MFSCDC), better known as the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari or Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon, has invited expression of interest (EoI) for the development of infrastructure at its premises.

The state government-owned company has issued a public notice inviting applications from national and international players in the film and media entertainment sector between June 28 and July 27.

The notice said that the work involves development of studio floors, outdoor locations, post-production facilities and related ancillary infrastructure on 22 acres on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Sources told PTI that at present there are 16 studios and more than 40 outdoor locations, including open grounds at the film city.

''We are looking at technologically advanced studio floors and inviting inputs for the same from the industry stakeholders,'' they said.

The total area of film city is 521 acres in suburban Goregaon. Out of this 211 acre is buildable, the sources said.

When asked how the PPP model will work, they said that after receiving inputs from EoI, we will frame the request for proposal (RFP), calling for bids from interested parties. Details will be available at the RFP stage, the sources added. PTI MR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021