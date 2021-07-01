Irfana Majumdar's 'Shankar's Fairies' to have world premiere at Locarno Film Festival

Filmmaker Irfana Majumdar's feature ''Shankar's Fairies'' is set to have its world premiere at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival.

The festival is returning with its 74th edition, set to be held in person from August 4 to 14 in Locarno, Switzerland. The film gala had gone digital for its 2020 edition owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Majumdar's movie is part of the festival's Concorso Cineasti del presente showcase, which offers a selection of first and second feature films, primarily world premieres, directed by emerging global talents. Set in 1962 Lucknow, the film stars Jaihind Kumar, Shreeja Mishra, Gaurav Saini, Irfana Majumdar and Adwik Mathur.

''A little girl belonging to a privileged family and a village man who is the family servant share a relationship based on imagination and stories. Underlying their innocent bond are divided worlds: city and village, master and servant, adult and child,'' the film's synopsis read. Majumdar took to Twitter and said she was thrilled that her film is heading to the prestigious festival. ''Thanks to all who helped us get this here! Super excited! #worldpremiere #ShankarsFairies,'' the director tweeted. The 15-movie line-up for Concorso Cineasti del presente section of the festival also includes ''Actual People'', ''Agia Emi'', ''Amansa tiafi'', ''Niemand ist bei den Kalbern'', ''L'Ete l'eternite'', ''Il legionario'' and ''Wet Sand'', among others.

On Thursday, the festival organisers also revealed the line-up for its main open-air Piazza Grande segment.

Filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s ''Beckett'', starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, will open the festival with its world premiere on August 4.

Other films in the Piazza Grande segment include John Swab’s ''Ida Red'', starring Frank Grillo; Shawn Levy’s ''Free Guy'', starring Ryan Reynolds; Liesl Tommy’s Aretha Franklin biopic ''Respect'', starring Jennifer Hudson and several US classics, including Michael Mann’s ''Heat'' and James Cameron’s ''The Terminator''.

