Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn’t have any chance in future

Will fans be ever able to be amused with The Vampire Diaries Season 9? What are the probabilities? Majority of the viewers across the world believe that filming of ninth season is uncertain, still some die-hard fans believe it will be released.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9's cast is not yet confirmed, but the series enthusiasts expect the original cast to return. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

Many fans and critics earlier claimed that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct The Vampire Diaries Season 9. The viewers may not know that Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore saying he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

On the other hand, Nina Dobrev (who played the role for Elena) declined to reprise her role if The Vampire Diaries comes back for Season 9. The former romantic link between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder is believed to be the main reason for both the actors for saying No to their roles in the next season.

Julie Plec earlier stated that she would not work in Vampire Diaries anymore. She also clarified that the previous season already ended the series. She is happy with the conclusion of this famous season. She earlier discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

