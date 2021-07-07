Boruto Episode 207 spoilers: Boro’s power rejuvenates, The New Team Seven counterattacks

Boruto-Naruto Next Generations Episode 207 will be out on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 6:00 PM Japanese Standard Time. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the storyline.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 207 is titled "Saisei" in the Japanese language. Boruto Episode 207 is likely to show Kawaki, and other The New Team Seven members cooperate to counterattack Boro.

The official trailer shows Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki's counterattacking Boro. Previously we saw The New Team Seven starting with Kawaki, Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, who were set out to find Naruto in a different world. They arrived at another dimension. Suddenly, they met with Boro, one of Kara's inner.

Kawaki warns his teammates to be aware of Boro as he is more dangerous than Jigen. The team had a severe fight against Boro. They asked Boro for Naruto. Naruto gave Kawaki a giant black ball and said Naruto is inside it. Boro warns him that if they try to open or break the ball, it may destroy its content. After hearing this, Kawaki becomes furious, and to judge the truth he uses his powers and he can sense the chakra of Naruto.

Boruto Episode 207 promo opens with Boruto saying they are unable to blast away their opponent. Mitsuki states Boro's regenerative ability is like that of a monster. Boro announces he has attained the perfect body and has surpassed human beings. He tells The New Team Seven that he got a power, which they can't beat.

The official synopsis for Boruto Episode 206

Team 7 and Kawaki arrive in Kara's dimension, where they immediately run into Boro, who's guarding the sealed Hokage. Boro reminisces about old times with Kawaki before taunting them with the sealed bowl Naruto is in. Having tossed the bowl at the kids, Boro uses the distraction to attack from beneath with Lava Style jutsus, though both Kawaki and Boruto can absorb it using their Karmas.

When his Karma amplifies his Rasengan, Boruto manages to land a hit on Boro, however, they soon realize that he can regenerate. Kawaki and Boruto soon fall over, unable to move, and Boro reveals his Dark Cloud poison ninjutsu, which Karma cannot absorb. Boro reveals to Boruto, that the boy is a Vessel for Momoshiki Otsutsuki and that his existence has proven useful for Kara. Mitsuki steps in and distracts Boro with snakes long enough for Sarada and him to retreat with Kawaki and Boruto.

Since his snakes bit Boro, Mitsuki introduces Boro's virus into all of their bodies to boost their immunity. A dazed Kawaki surmises that the Karma can only absorb ninjutsu that is created solely from the chakra of its' user, not ninjutsu that relies on nature, or one's own body, like a Water Dragon Jutsu or Boro's virus, which is naturally produced by his body.

Realizing that they need someone who can lead the team best, they appoint Sarada as captain of this new Team 7, since she can make the best decisions in the heat of combat, and they all would have died, without her.

Sarada goes and confronts Boro alone, while the others wait for her signal. The Inner reveals, that he uses the Dark Cloud to poison villages, then swoop in to save them, thus recruiting them into his cult. Boro manages to surround her with the Dark Cloud, before grabbing hold of her. Sarada manages to break free, revealing that they figured his jutsu out and that they have become immune, before blasting the Inner away with a Fireball Jutsu, while Kawaki and Boruto resonate each other's Karma to power Boruto's massive Rasengan, that obliterates the top half of Boro. Their celebrations are cut short though when Boro easily regenerates his body.

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 207 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

