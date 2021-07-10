Left Menu

Netflix cancels 'Cursed' after one season

Netflix has canceled the fantasy series 'Cursed', which was based on a key character from the King Arthur legend, after one season. The cast has been released to pursue other opportunities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 10:24 IST
Netflix has canceled the fantasy series 'Cursed', which was based on a key character from the King Arthur legend, after one season. The cast has been released to pursue other opportunities. According to Deadline, based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's illustrated book, 'Cursed' was a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend as told through the eyes of the young woman, played by Katherine Langford, who would become the Lady of the Lake.

'Cursed', whose first season was released on July 17 last year, explored such themes as the obliteration of the natural world, religious zeal and oppression, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible. The cancellation comes only one week after Netflix pulled the plug on four of its comedy series, 'The Crew', 'Country Comfort', 'Mr. Iglesias', and 'Bonding'. Last month, Netflix canceled its superhero show 'Jupiter's Legacy', an adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic series of the same name, after only one season.

As per Deadline, 'Cursed' had Wheeler at the helm as show-runner and executive producing it alongside Miller. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

