Netflix cancels Cursed Season 2 despite much stories left, get other details

After a year of waiting, Netflix suddenly cancelled Cursed Season 2. The series enthusiasts are quite disappointed with this sudden discussion and announcement made by Netflix on July 9, 2021.

THR confirmed the show, co-created by Tom Wheeler and comics legend Frank Miller, was one of five axed by the Netflix during the week of July 5, Elle reported.

What's On Netflix noted that they got the early sign that Cursed Season 2 would be cancelled. When they spotted a number of props from the series had been found on eBay which could be a bad indication or that these props (which are mostly insignificant to the story) just aren't needed anymore.

Despite the sad news, there is a room for the story to continue. Just after few months of the premiere of Cursed, in an interview with Elle, Katherine Langford hinted about Season 2 and cheered the series enthusiasts.

"There is so much story left, and if we're able to reveal that, or if there is a desire to see what lies beyond the final episode of this season – I'm trying not to spoil anything, but I feel like this [season] is really just the tip of the iceberg," said the actress.

She added that she has specific hopes for Nimue in the future. "There's a lot of talk about the sword this season, and I feel like it would be interesting to see just how deep Nimue's powers go and what kind of untapped power she has within," she cited.

If the fantasy drama is picked up by any other streaming platform, Katherine Langford would return to reprise her role.

According to the official logline, Cursed was a "re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther."

