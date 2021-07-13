John Wick 4 updates: Marko Zaror in negotiation to join Keanu Reeves as antagonist

Since the announcement of John Wick: Chapter 4's making was announced in May 2019, the franchise enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to know about its updates.

Recently, Deadline reported, "Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" star Marko Zaror is in a negotiation to join the neo-noir action thriller film, John Wick: Chapter 4. He will play one of the main antagonists in the film. Moreover, Lance Reddick was also confirmed in this month to be returning in his role as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York.

Advertisement

Additionally, in May 2021, it was announced that Rina Sawayama would make her feature film debut in John Wick Chapter 4. The following month, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson, and Scott Adkins were cast in the upcoming movie.

The lead actor Keanu Reeves is returning as the title character. John Wick 4 is distributed by Lionsgate and Chad Stahelski is returning as the director. The script is co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. It is produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee.

Lionsgate announced its filming during John Wick: Chapter 3's opening week with a scheduled release date of May 21, 2021. But the release date was postponed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news is that the team behind John Wick 4 has officially started production. Lionsgate has announced in a post on Twitter. "Anybody got a pencil sharpener? 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is now in production."

anybody got a pencil sharpener? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/J4HSCatBIU — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) June 28, 2021

Shamier Anderson took his Instagram handle and wrote "Swipe right to see a sneak peek of Keanu and I training!" While announcing the production commenced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamier Anderson (@shamieranderson)

The plan for John Wick 4's production was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic and Keanu Reeves' commitments with The Matrix 4. Originally, it was set for May 21, 2021. However, back in May 2020, the viewers were informed that the fourth installment of the film has been delayed by Lionsgate to May 2022.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to premiere in theaters on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on movies.

Also Read: Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?