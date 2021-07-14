Is Violet Evergarden Season 2 canceled? Know in detail!

Violet Evergarden is a Japanese light novel series that made its debut in 2018. The anime was highly appreciated and garnered positive reviews throughout the world. It won millions of hearts for its extraordinary story.

Although there are two more films of the same franchise, Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie, still Violet Evergarden Season 2 is demandable and the enthusiasts are excited about it.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be announced yet nor canceled, but if we consider all the factors such as its popularity, rating, profitability, and reviews, then the series will hit the small screen in future.

The series developers are purportedly discussing further seasons. According to several online news portals' reports published last year, Kyoto Animation is working on the scripts. Violet Evergarden Season 2 may drop by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. The production for Season 2 is halted due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Albeit the makers are silent on the creation of Violet Evergarden Season 2, still the enthusiasts believe that they will get to see the conclusion of the unfinished endings of Season 1. They want to know about Major Gilbert. It is still a mystery whether he is dead or not. Furthermore, there are many plots where the story could expand.

The official synopsis of Violet Evergarden:

"The story revolves around Auto Memory Dolls (自動手記人形, Jidō Shuki Ningyō): people initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels, and later hired by other people who needed their services. In the present time, the term refers to the industry of writing for others. The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey of reintegrating back into society after the war is over and her search for her life's purpose now that she is no longer a soldier in order to understand the last words her mentor and guardian, Major Gilbert, had told her: 'I love you'."

Season 1 focused on Violet Evergarden's struggles to make her way into society after the war is over. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You." Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season.

The 13 episode series of Violet Evergarden is an adaptation by Kyoto Animation. The Japanese light novel was written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The novel series was produced by Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito.

The creators haven't dropped the ideas for making Violet Evergarden Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

