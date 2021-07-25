Madrid's Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

Left Menu

Madrids tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCOs World Heritage list.The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, backed the candidacy on Sunday that highlighted the green areas introduction of nature into Spains capital.

  • Country:
  • Spain

Madrid's tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO's World Heritage list.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, backed the candidacy on Sunday that highlighted the green area's introduction of nature into Spain's capital. The influence the properties have had on the design of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members.

The Retiro park occupies 1.2 square kilometers (1.3 square miles) in the center of Madrid. Next to it runs the Paseo del Prado, which includes a promenade for pedestrians. The boulevard connects the heart of Spain's art world, bringing together the Prado Museum with the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the Reina Sofía Art Centre.

The boulevard dates back to 16th century while the park was originally for royal use in the 17th century before it was fully opened to the public in 1848.

“Today, in these times of pandemic, in a city that has suffered enormously for the past 15 months, we have a reason to celebrate with the first world heritage site in Spain's capital,” said Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The site is number 49 for Spain on the UNESCO list.

World Heritage sites can be examples of outstanding natural beauty or manmade buildings. The sites can be important geologically or ecologically, or they can be key for human culture and tradition.

