Left Menu

Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos to voice feature in 'The Bad Guys'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 13:59 IST
Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos to voice feature in 'The Bad Guys'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos are set to voice star in animated movie ''The Bad Guys''.

The film, which hails from DreamWorks Animation, is based on the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, reported Variety.

Pierre Perifel, best known for his work as an animator on ''Kung Fu Panda'' and ''Shrek Forever After'', will make his directorial debut with the movie.

Etan Cohen, whose screenwriting credits include ''Tropic Thunder'' and ''Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa'' is penning the script for the cartoon action movie.

''The Bad Guys'' follows a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws as they attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens. The film's voice cast also include Craig Robinson, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein and Richard Ayoade.

It is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on April 15, 2022 in the US.

''The Bad Guys'' will be produced by Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley, with Blabey, Cohen and Patrick Hughes serving as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021