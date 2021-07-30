India's Ambassador to US, wife pay obeisance at Golden Temple
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur honoured Sandhu and his wife with a siropao robe of honour and gifted them some books related to the Sikh history at Information Centre of the Golden Temple, an SGPC release said. Kaur discussed with him the issue of racial attacks on Sikhs in the USA, the release said.
Amritsar, Jul 30 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and his wife Reenat Sandhu, who is a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Friday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur honoured Sandhu and his wife with a ''siropao'' (robe of honour) and gifted them some books related to the Sikh history at Information Centre of the Golden Temple, an SGPC release said. Kaur discussed with him the issue of ''racial attacks on Sikhs in the USA'', the release said.
